Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker lays into YouTuber Mark Goldbridge

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has slammed YouTube star Mark Goldbridge, accusing him of “causing problems” for the club.

Goldbridge has shot to fame in recent years through videos and livestreams after opening a United-based fan channel, with his over the top, opinionated style gaining a huge following.

So much so that Goldbridge now works with TalkSPORT and Sky Sports offering his opinion on United and all that comes with it.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, Parker clearly isn’t a fan of the streaming sensation and feels he is causing a problem for United by turning fans against figures at the club.

“I don’t like what Mark Goldbridge is doing. It’s a problem. He is attacking the club, the manager and the owners of a football club that you don’t even love,” said Parker

The former defender claims that Goldbrige isn’t even a United supporter insisting that he is really a Nottingham Forest fan and purely using the club to make money.

“He has no relationship to Man United, he is a Nottingham Forest fan. It’s an incredible skill to do that, actually… To make money on the back of something you don’t like,” he said.

Parker added that he accepts Goldbridge has to make a living but is disturbed by the fact he chooses to do so out of a club that he has no affinity with.

“Everyone has to make a living but you have to be very, very thick skinned to make money off the back of something you don’t like.

“He has no inner feeling with the club and it’s a scary but incredible feeling to have to be that invested in a club that you don’t support,” Parker says.

United’s failures in recent years have seen a rise in the viral clips of Goldbridge, making fun of players and moments where the club have been down.

Parker’s words certainly won’t deter Goldbridge from continuing with his online rants but here’s hoping his content can switch to a more positive backdrop with United desperately trying to bridge the gap between themselves and the top of the league.