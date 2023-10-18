Match report: PSG women 3-1 Manchester United women



Manchester United Women exited the Champions League in Paris after losing the second leg of their match against Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 on Wednesday.

It was the home side who launched the first attack, but Millie Turner was there to head a cross away from danger.

As United cleared their lines, they managed to counter well through Geyse. She had two defenders up with her who forced her wide and the attack fizzled out.

At the other end a mix up at the back brought Mary Earps out of her goal but she didn’t get out quick enough and Tabitha Chawinga managed to round her but luckily, Maya Le Tissier got back to clear the shot away.

The game was a lot more open than the first half was at Leigh Sports Village last week and United won a corner. Katie Zelem delivered it and Melvine Malard tried to get a shot in as she was falling but PSG cleared and managed to counter.

In the 17th minute though, the home side made the breakthrough. Earps made the save initially sticking out a leg but it fell kindly to Lieke Martens who had time to control the ball and slot it past the helpless Earps.

Leah Galton was making some good runs for United but nobody wanted to take a shot.

United won another corner and the delivery was good again from Zelem but somehow PSG managed to counter again.

United were wondering what they’d do without Millie Turner as she was a rock at the back, rising above everyone to head the danger away.

Though PSG had been disciplined, they gave the ball away to Geyse near the halfway line and she ran at them, before laying it off to Ella Toone out wide but her shot went just wide.

Not long after the restart, United managed to find a way back into the game through Lisa Naalsund who tapped in a cross from Geyse in the 47th minute.

The 150 away fans who had made the journey to Paris celebrated wildly but it was short-lived as two minutes later, PSG restored their lead through Martens again.

United were playing much better though and a chance fell to Hannah Blundell to level but was well saved by the PSG keeper.

Space opened up for Geyse next but her shot was tame and straight at the keeper.

Not long after and PSG further extended their lead through Sandy Baltimore. The angle looked too narrow but she somehow managed to lob Earps to further extend the hosts’ lead.

United had the ball in the back of the net again as Galton rose higher and headed it home but a PSG defender faked an injury and the referee ruled in favour of PSG. If VAR was there, the decision would certainly have been overturned.

Zelem found herself one on one with a PSG defender but she held up play and squared to Geyse instead of taking on the shot herself and she took too long, allowing the defenders to get back and make the block.

The referee was having a terrible game, getting in the way and making terrible decisions. She also seemed to have left her cards in the changing room!

A chance in the dying moments of injury time fell to Toone who rattled the woodwork.

Manchester United’s first outing in the Champions League ended at the first round but they showed that this is the level they should be competing at.

They had played some brilliant football across the two legs but they just got edged out partly by the superior PSG side and also by some questionable calls from the officials!

Team: Earps, Riviere (Williams 82), Turner, Le Tissier, Blundell, Zelem, Toone, Naalsund (Miyazawa 65), Geyse (Galton, Malard (Garcia 65)

