Sofyan Amrabat misses game for Morocco with injury



Sofyan Amrabat was unable to play during Morocco’s comfortable 3-0 win against Liberia, due to an undisclosed injury.

The Atlas Lions garnered an important three points during the final qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations, finishing top of their group as a result of the win.

Morocco is set to host the next tournament – after January 2024’s edition in the Ivory Coast – in 2025.

Amrabat was ruled out of the key match through injury, according to a report by alayam24.

Moroccan manager, Walid Regragui, revealed before the game that he was aware of Amrabat’s forced absence, but did not indicate the exact nature of the injury.

“We will not hide behind absences, because we knew about Sofyan Amrabat’s absence before the start of the camp,” Regragui asserted.

“Amrabat can get injured at some point. We must find a solution and alternative, and we have players capable of filling the void that Sofyan will leave.”

The Moroccan manager went on to praise Amrabat’s contributions to the squad, regardless of his availability on the pitch.

“With Amrabat with us, there is always an addition, just like what happens to the Egyptian national team in the event of Mohamed Salah’s presence or absence,” Regragui revealed, indicating Amrabat offers value in the dressing room, as much as on the pitch.

It constitutes a potential blow to Manchester United, however, with the club enduring an almost unprecedented injury crisis this season.

The issue has become so prevalent the club have launched an internal investigation into why so many of the first-team squad have suffered injuries.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping his new midfield general’s injury is not too serious, as United’s midfield has been in desperate need of an uplift in performance.

