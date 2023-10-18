Update on Tyrell Malacia’s unexplained absence



Tyrell Malacia’s long standing absence from the Manchester United squad has finally been answered after months of uncertainty.

The Dutch fullback is yet to play a single minute this season thus far, with an undetermined injury.

The Manchester Evening News have now revealed Malacia has been recovering from a surgery on his knee, following an injury sustained last season.

Initially, the club doctors had managed the problem with pain injections, enabling the left-back to complete the season.

This was of particular importance given the defensive injuries Erik ten Hag was forced to contend with in the final portion of the year.

It was eventually agreed, however, that Malacia’s knee required surgical intervention.

The fullback underwent surgery during the summer, missing the entirety of United’s pre-season tour of America.

This absence has continued into the competitive season, with Malacia having missed twelve matches so far.

His unavailability has been a major source of consternation for Ten Hag, who has endured an injury crisis at left-back with Luke Shaw also ruled out in similarly serious circumstances.

The combination of injuries to United’s left-sided defenders forced the club to hastily enter the market towards the end of the summer window, securing Sergio Reguilon’s services on a short-term loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Fate quickly intervened, however, to then rule Reguilon out with injury. The left-back berth has rapidly developed into a jinxed position at Old Trafford this year.

United have even gone as far as launching an investigation into why the first-team squad are suffering so many injuries.

Thankfully, the story by The Manchester Evening News mirrors previous reports from The Peoples Person, indicating Malacia is recovering well and expected to return before the new year.

