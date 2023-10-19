Casemiro out of Sheffield United game with ankle injury



Manchester United’s injury problems are well-known at this point, and it looks like manager Erik ten Hag’s problems are set to be exacerbated in the coming days.

United return to Premier League action at the weekend against Sheffield United and it seems the Dutchman will not be able to call upon his most influential player.

Casemiro, who had suffered an ankle injury during the international break, is not going to make the game at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Casemiro out of Bramall Lane contest

Sky Sports have revealed that the Brazilian is staying back at his native country to aid in his recovery and will only be back in Manchester early next week.

“Manchester United will be without Casemiro for their game against Sheffield United on Saturday Night Football after he picked up an ankle injury while playing for Brazil.

“While he misses the visit to Bramall Lane, the midfielder is expected back at Carrington early next week to resume training.”

It must also be remembered that Casemiro will miss the Champions League game in midweek against Copenhagen due to his red card against Galatasaray.

Brazil manager Fernando Diniz had revealed that the midfield general had asked to come off during Brazil’s game against Venezuela after suffering a blow to his ankle.

“Casemiro asked to leave due to a blow to his ankle,” he said in his post-match comments. The former Real Madrid man was subsequently forced to sit out of training sessions.

The 31-year-old did return to play the full ninety minutes for Brazil in their next World Cup qualifier against Uruguay but he was not at his best.

The same has been occurring for United this season, with the Brazil international looking like a pale shadow of his former self.

He is struggling to do his main task while attempting to be adventurous during the team’s attack, causing problems for United defensively.

United’s injury woes worsen

Maybe this two-game break will aid in the midfielder’s recovery, both physically and form-wise with Ten Hag expected to have a chat in a bid to ascertain what is going wrong with the veteran.

Recently, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the prospective new minority shareholder of the club, even criticised his transfer from La Liga for the kind of wages he currently commands.

There are also question marks surrounding the availability of Sofyan Amrabat, who was absent from Morocco’s games this past week.

United’s injury woes keep getting worse, with the club even undertaking an internal investigation to find out the cause of so many injuries this current campaign.