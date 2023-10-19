INEOS bid may come too late to salvage January transfer window



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s proposal to take full control of football operations at Manchester United may not be completed in time for the opening of the January transfer window, warns The Daily Mail.

Mike Keegan contends the continued negotiations over the finer details of the minority co-ownership bid could take “weeks” as the deal is a “complex” one.

The delay would then make it “unlikely” the British businessman be handed the keys to the football department at Old Trafford by the beginning of next year, resulting from the “requirements” of the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the Premier League itself.

The club is listed on the Stock Exchange and must abide by its rules and regulations in the case of any structural changes.

Keegan also cites United’s long-standing issues with Financial Fair Play (FFP) compliance as a further reason why active business in January is unlikely.

The significant outlay this summer – to the tune of nearly £180 million – will hinder the club’s ability to spend in the upcoming window, regardless of who is in charge of the football operation.

If efforts were made by the Glazers, or by Ratcliffe himself, to help manage the club’s debt, this would provide extra flexibility to United financially. This is not considered a likely possibility however.

As such, Keegan reveals Old Trafford officials are “not planning any major moves” in the upcoming window.

One possible avenue towards a more active January would be generating funds via departures from Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, the engineers of the dramatic winner against Brentford, continue to be linked with Premier League moves.

Both men could command considerable fees should they depart with McTominay, in particular, able to generate significant FFP income, owing to his status as an academy graduate.

There are a host of other players in the United dressing room who could be deemed surplus to requirements – Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek chief among them – come January.

A report by The Peoples Person had revealed Ratcliffe was hoping for an active transfer window to help appease fans who may be less than happy to see his bid enable the Glazer family to retain majority control of their club.

There remains the potential for United to be an active player in the winter market; it just requires oversight which is equal parts decisive and deft.

Arise Sir Jim.

