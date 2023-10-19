Jadon Sancho’s closest allies believe he is in the wrong



Key figures within the Manchester United dressing room have told Jadon Sancho he is in the “wrong” and should apologise to Erik ten Hag, as the feud between the two continues.

Tyrone Marshall (Manchester Evening News) has revealed even Sancho’s closest friends at the club are “imploring” the winger to admit his wrongdoing and attempt to salvage his rapidly dwindling United career.

Marshall contends there is “no sign” of the impasse moving any closer to an ending, however.

A clear path back into the fold at Old Trafford has been laid out by Ten Hag and footballing director John Murtough, with sources revealing the decision is firmly “in Jadon’s hands now.”

A report by Rob Dawson (ESPN) indicates Sancho continues to train alone, separated from the first team. The reporter reveals, however, that the time for an apology has seemingly passed.

Sources at the club indicate: “…there is a feeling that an apology received now, more than six weeks after the incident, would mean very little.” These figures have revealed to Dawson that Sancho’s career at Old Trafford is “finished” while Ten Hag is at the helm.

Borussia Dortmund continue to be linked as a potential refuge for the winger, with discussions ongoing over a possible loan move in January.

Dawson believes the Bundesliga club are “ready” to offer their former pupil an “escape route,” with Dortmund manager Edin Terzić a key figure in Sancho’s development in Germany.

Terzić is reported to be in constant communication with Sancho and keen for his return. Officials at Dortmund share this desire, but only if the “financial parameters” are viable.

The transfer fee United paid their German counterparts for Sancho is out of the question from Dortmund’s perspective, as is the wage packet he currently receives at Old Trafford.

While Dawson believes a short-term loan is the “most likely” conclusion to this protracted saga, United would still need to pay a significant portion of Sancho’s wages in order to facilitate the move.

