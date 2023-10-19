Joel Glazer will continue to have a say in Manchester United’s footballing matters



When Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for 25% of Manchester United was reported as being close to completion, United fans had a bittersweet feeling.

The Glazers were going to stay. However, as news emerged that Sir Jim will have full sporting control of the club, those worries were eased.

Still, a section of fans looked at it with suspicion, since nothing has ever been straightforward at United, especially in matters concerning the Glazers.

Those worst fears look to been confirmed now if recent reports are any indication.

The Times reports that unpopular owner Joel Glazer will not relinquish his say in the footballing matters entirely.

Instead, decisions will now be taken by a committee with Glazer, Ratcliffe, and Sir Dave Brailsford, who is the Director of Sport at INEOS.

While the committee has two people from the new regime, it is hardly encouraging news for fans.

That is because, at a club already infamous for moving slowly, mainly due to decisions getting signed off by one man (Joel), there are now three people’s opinions to get to.

Combine this with the commercial operations of the side still being under the Glazers, the clear separation of powers of commerce and football always seemed fanciful.

There is no money to invest unless the commercial arm goes hand-in-hand with the sporting arm.

Consequently, United now face a nightmare scenario where two different groups of people will be handling those departments, an unheard-of arrangement for a club as big as this.

Glazers leaving completely was off the table completely when Sheikh Jassim withdrew his bid.

With this development, it is now confirmed that even the spectre of the Glazers, which looked to be wearing off in Ratcliffe’s shine, is here to stay for now.

