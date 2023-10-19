Man United want Carlo Ancelotti to replace Erik ten Hag as manager

Manchester United have suffered a stuttering start to the new campaign with more losses than wins so far and the pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag.

United are struggling to get going, sitting midtable in the Premier League and without a point in their Champions League group after two games.

As reported by Sport Witness, Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito have suggested the United hierarchy are so dismayed by the start of the season they are ready to replace Ten Hag with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and United are hoping to tempt the legendary manager to Manchester.

However, getting the Italian to Old Trafford is not going to be easy with Ancelotti not particularly interested in a return to the Premier League.

According to El Chiringuito journalist Benjamin Lopez, Ancelotti is hoping to extend his contract at Madrid and continue his work in the Spanish capital, despite United’s verbal offer.

“The last is not an offer in writing but has been sent to him verbally through his agent, it’s from the Premier League and Manchester United.

“They would take him tomorrow. However, he doesn’t want to return to the Premier League and coach any club,” says the journalist.

Ancelotti has two further offers on the table at the end of the season, both for managing national sides — Brazil and Canada.

“He has three offers, not only the one from Brazil. One is to manager the Canadian National Team, which appeals sentimentally (he has a house in Vancouver),” report the media outlet.

However, the record four-time Champions League winning manager’s preference is to secure a renewal with Madrid but coaching Brazil is not out of the question.

“He would be willing to coach Brazil but what he really wants is to stay in Madrid. That can happen if things go well this season.”

Ten Hag will be desperate for a return to form after the latest international break to pour cold water on United’s desire to replace him.

A successful first season at the club left fans optimistic for what was to come but a raft of injuries and off-field issues have seriously derailed the Dutchman’s second season.

However, United have a great chance to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in the league this season when they travel to struggling to Sheffield United on Saturday night.

After that comes a crunch game in the Champions League against Copenhagen before Manchester City visit Old Trafford in what could be a make-or-break ten days for the current United boss.