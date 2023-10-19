Manchester United set to appoint a new academy executive



Manchester United are set to appoint Ben Clarke to a recruitment role at Old Trafford, according to a report by Football Insider.

Peter O’Rourke (footballinsider247) has revealed United will poach Clarke from Cardiff City, where the Irishman has impressed in his role as Head of the Academy.

Clarke is believed to have “agreed terms” with United and will be relocating to Old Trafford imminently.

United officials are currently making efforts to improve their youth set-up and have “targeted” the Cardiff City man to take on the responsibility of recruitment for the academy.

Clarke studied at the University of South Wales and achieved a BSc in Football Coaching and Development. He then went on to complete a masters in Advanced Performance Football Coaching at the same university.

His first official role in professional football came as intern with the Republic of Ireland F.A. before becoming a coach at Swansea.

Clarke then took on a position as a Performance Analyst with the Welsh international set-up, which then landed him a role at Cardiff City as a youth coach.

He forged a strong reputation at the Welsh club, quickly progressing through the ranks to becoming Head of Academy recruitment – a position he has held since August 2021.

Clarke’s work in this role has drawn attention from across the football league, with officials at United keen to secure his services ahead of potential rivals.

The football operation at Old Trafford is set to undergo a potentially dramatic transformation following the recent developments in the club’s takeover.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is drawing close to agreeing a minority stake co-ownership deal, granting him control over the sporting side of United.

INEOS are reported to want to conduct a 100-day review of the club should their bid prove successful, with a number of changes at the executive level expected.

Given Clarke’s position relates primarily to the academy, his move to United is not thought to be affected by the potential shake-up expected in the not too distant future.

