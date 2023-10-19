Manchester United’s asking price for Mason Greenwood revealed



Manchester United are hoping Mason Greenwood can keep up his strong showing for Getafe and they may well earn a decent amount from his sale next summer.

The United Academy graduate was arrested last year on serious charges of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All charges were subsequently dropped and United manager Erik ten Hag even admitted that the 22-year-old could shoulder the burden of the team’s attack if he were to be reintegrated.

Greenwood sent out on loan

Club CEO Richard Arnold even intimated to staff that the forward would be returning only to take a U-turn after fan reactions from around the world were overwhelmingly negative.

United were forced to scramble for a solution late in the summer transfer window, eventually agreeing a loan deal with Getafe for the season on deadline day.

Greenwood has started strongly so far, playing five games for his new team and even scoring once and registering an assist and his displays have already alerted the big clubs willing to take a gamble on the youngster.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Getafe want to keep a hold of the player beyond the current loan spell with the United man also in favour of remaining at the La Liga side.

Europa League champions and current Champions League side Sevilla have also been linked with a move next summer and it would be a step up from Getafe for sure.

Greenwood price revealed

Now as per TeamTalk, United are not expected to stand in the player’s way of remaining in Spain and it would put an end to the media circus around the club regarding Greenwood.

“Come the summer, Greenwood – considered a £50m asset at his peak – will have just 12 months remaining on his United deal.

“Any sale of the player will be seen as very much a bonus and it’s believed that, if he continues to enjoy a strong season, they could bank as much as €20m – €25m (£17.3m – £21.7m) from his sale.”

It will be a huge missed opportunity for United considering the immense potential the striker had but in the end, it will be the right decision and one that needs to be taken soon.