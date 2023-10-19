Marc Guehi set for new contract amid Manchester United interest



Crystal Palace are set to initiate talks with Marc Guehi over a new long-term contract in an effort to fend off interest in the centre-half from Premier League teams, including Manchester United.

Guehi has firmly established himself as one of the most promising defenders in England since arriving at Selhurst Park in 2021.

Signed for a fee of £18 million from Chelsea, the defender impressed the coaching staff at Crystal Palace to such an extent he has been handed the captain’s armband at times, despite only being 23.

He is the de facto leader of a defensive unit who boast the third best record in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace sit one place ahead of United in the league on goal difference; a feat driven entirely by the superior defensive record of the London club.

Erik ten Hag‘s side have suffered a dreadful start to the season, engendered by an injury crisis, felt most acutely in defence.

At one point the Dutchman was devoid of every member of his first-choice back four, as well as a few of the first-choice reserve options.

Jonny Evans – signed on an almost impromptu one-year deal this summer, to provide cover as a last resort – has featured far more regularly over the past month than ever imagined.

The need for recruitment in defence in the coming transfer windows is apparent.

The uncertain future of Harry Maguire continues, with the English centre-back revealing during the international break that if his exclusion from the starting eleven “carries on,” he will be forced to reconsider his options.

By all accounts, Ten Hag would be content for Maguire to depart Old Trafford, assuming a suitable replacement is sourced first.

Guehi appears to fit the bill.

Indeed, at international level, Gareth Southgate has reportedly identified the defender as a potential replacement for Maguire in England’s defence, if deemed necessary. Ten Hag may wish to do the same.

The Crystal Palace defender possesses many of the traits required of a modern centre-back; strong in one on one duels; quick enough to play a high-line and defend large spaces; comfortable at playing out from the back; Guehi appears to possess the full package.

A report by The Peoples Person last week covered the supposed interest from United in the defender, with an eye towards a pursuit next summer.

Peter O’Rourke (footballinsider247) believes Crystal Palace are “well aware” of this interest, and are taking concrete steps to try and tie Guehi down with a new contract.

Whether the centre-back wishes to commit his long-term future to the London club, when there is “serious interest” from the Premier League’s biggest clubs, remains to be seen.

