New signings must sing a song as part of initiation process



New signings at Manchester United are required to sing an initiation song of their choosing, in front of the entire first-team squad and staff, as part of their hazing process.

It is unclear how long this tradition has been in place, but it appears to be one strictly enforced.

It has been revealed, however, only two of the club’s newest recruits have been forced to serenade their teammates so far.

Andre Onana and Mason Mount were handed the mic during the team’s pre-season tour. Assurances were given the ritual will not be limited to just those two however.

The remaining cohort of United’s summer signings – Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir – arrived too late in the summer to participate in the ritual.

There was reportedly no viable opportunity during the team’s recent trip to Bayern Munich, which resulted in a 4-3 loss. This implies the tradition is reserved for “away-day” matches, sparing the ears of staff at Old Trafford.

Sources revealed the uninitiated players time to shine will come.

United’s next journey outside of England happens on the 8th November, against Copenhagen FC, giving the new boys just under three weeks to practice their renditions.

Aptly, Mount and Onana were forced to give their performances during the Las Vegas section of the American tour. The team faced off against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City, losing 3-2 in the process.

The defeat brought an end to the US leg of United’s pre-season. Perhaps the performances on the mic were better than the ones on the pitch.

While Mount’s choice of song remains unknown, the Daily Mail reveal Onana chose to sing Alleluia (Hallelujah) by little-known French-speaking group Les Medecins de Medeline.

We’re gonna put a sizeable bet on Steve McClaren not having heard that particular song before.

