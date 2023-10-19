Newcastle United could return for Scott McTominay in January



Manchester United’s poor start to the season could have got even worse had they succumbed to defeat against Brentford in the last game before the international break.

Mistakes from the big-name players meant the Bees took an unlikely lead and they were ahead till the 90th-minute mark before substitute Scott McTominay scored twice deep into added time to send the home fans into delirium.

The Scot has largely been a peripheral figure this season and has copped a lot of criticism for his ineffective displays at club level when compared to his showings for his country.

McTominay’s indifferent season

The United academy graduate can point to the fact that he has had to play in a variety of different positions and has been afforded very few minutes to make the desired impact.

However, he showed that when played in the right position, the 26-year-old can be a game-changer and he will be hoping for increased opportunities moving forward.

McTominay was the subject of plenty of interest in the summer but United’s steep asking price and the player’s wish to remain and fight for his place meant no deal ever fructified.

However, if his playing prospects under Erik ten Hag do not improve, he might consider a change in scenery especially if the offer is from the right club.

As per teamTALK, Newcastle United are weighing up the possibility of bringing in a new quality midfielder especially if Sandro Tonali is handed a major ban.

The Italian midfielder recently admitted to betting on AC Milan matches while he was a player of the club and the Magpies are awaiting the verdict at the moment.

In case the £55 million star signing is unavailable for the foreseeable future, Eddie Howe’s side have drawn up a potential list of alternatives and that list includes among others the United midfielder.

“Newcastle are reeling from the fact Sandro Tonali could be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The club are making no comment on the situation at present but TEAMtalk sources have indicated that there would be little hesitation in reinforcing the squad depth in January to make up for any absence.

Newcastle eyeing McTominay in January

“As such, there are already targets identified within the Premier League. Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City is expected to become a prime candidate for them.

“Explorations could also be made around Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and even Andrey Santos, currently struggling for game time on loan at Nottingham Forest from Chelsea.”

Newcastle were linked with a move for McTominay in the summer as well and United are likely to ask for £40 million, just like in the summer, especially if the player continues to exhibit the same form he has shown for his country and against the Bees.

The midfielder’s departure could then free up funds for the club to then use to strengthen in January with Ten Hag desperate for additional signings.