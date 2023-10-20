Kobbie Mainoo impresses in behind-closed-door friendly on return from injury



Kobbie Mainoo took one step closer to his full return to first-team duty, playing in a behind-closed-door friendly against Barnsley during the international break.

Previous reports had indicated the midfielder would not take part in the match as he continued his rehabilitation from injury.

Mainoo suffered an unfortunate ankle injury during Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the USA, which ruled him out for the first portion of the year.

The 18-year-old had appeared to win the trust of Erik ten Hag this summer, who rewarded Mainoo for his performances in training with the starting berth as United’s defensive midfielder in a friendly against Arsenal.

The youngster grabbed the opportunity with both hands, delivering an impressive performance and demonstrating maturity and intelligence on the ball which belied his years. Mainoo was comfortably the best midfielder on a pitch containing Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. Quite the statement.

He was then entrusted to maintain his position five days later against Real Madrid, alongside the majority of Ten Hag’s first-choice players. The cruel hand of fate struck, however, only two minutes into Mainoo’s dream moment.

An unfortunate collision with Rodrygo left the United midfielder crumpled on the floor, clutching his ankle in pain. Mainoo was forced off the field and left the stadium on crutches. Reports confirmed the severity of the injury a few days later.

United fans – impressed with Mainoo’s performance in America – have been keenly awaiting his return to first-team action ever since. Based on his side’s start to the season, so too has Ten Hag.

It was reported at the beginning of the month that Mainoo had resumed first-team training, but that it would take time for him to get fully up to speed. Which is why the news he was able to play against Barnsley is so promising.

Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) reports Mainoo “looked sharp” in the friendly, which saw United run out comfortable 3-0 winners. It’s an exciting update to hear the midfielder is not only fit but looking in form as well.

While it is unfair to place too high a level of expectation on an 18-year-old with only ten minutes of Premier League experience, it speaks to both Mainoo’s quality and profile as a midfielder, as well as United’s ongoing midfield issues, that his return is seen as such a boost.

Mainoo’s potent pairing of physicality and technical ability, in conjunction with his comfortability on the ball from deep, offers the exact selection of attributes United’s midfield unit has lacked this season.

Reports from Carrington indicate the midfielder has trained with the first team ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bramall Lane, with every expectation that Mainoo will make the match-day squad.

Hopefully, he can provide the level of inventiveness seen below.



