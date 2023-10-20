Manchester United appoint Ipswich Town’s Callum Tongue as Head of Local Recruitment



Manchester United have reportedly appointed Ipswich Town’s Callum Tongue as their Head of Local Recruitment.

Since Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford last summer, United have placed greater emphasis on recruitment and the academy set-up.

Under previous regimes, these areas of the club were neglected.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United have grown increasingly worried about the reduced number of academy players breaking through into the first team, hence their revamp of the recruitment department.

It was recently relayed that Ben Clarke was set to be brought on board from Cardiff City to become United’s Head of the Academy.

It’s understood that terms between the Red Devils and Clarke have already been agreed.

Training Ground Guru reveals that Clarke will be joined by Callum Tongue.

“Manchester United have appointed a new Head of Local Recruitment and Pre-Academy Lead Scout as they continue to assemble a “best-in-class” Academy scouting and recruitment team.”

“Callum Tongue will arrive from Ipswich Town, where he has been Under-18s coach since March, to become Head of Local Recruitment. Tongue previously worked for Manchester City for nine years as both a coach and recruiter.”

Finn O’Leary is also set to join the 20-time English champions from his previous post at Blackburn Rovers where he was Recruitment Operations Manager.

At United, O’Leary will serve as Assistant Lead Phase Scout for the local area.

It’s certainly a statement of intent that Ten Hag’s side are currently on a poaching campaign to snap up the best and most talented personnel from rival clubs.

There are still more arrivals to come. As per Training Ground Guru, United are firmly on the hunt for a Lead 17-20 Scout and Phase Scout for the 17s to 20s in addition to an Academy Negotiator.

