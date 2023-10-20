Manchester United told price to sign Florian Wirtz



Manchester United have reportedly been told the price required to sign long-term target, Florian Wirtz, from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga club will demand a transfer fee in the region of €85m for the midfielder’s services, according to a recount by Sport Witness. Reports from Germany suggest Bayer Leverkusen will seek to cash in on the talented 20-year-old next summer.

Wirtz will have three years remaining on his contract by the 2024 transfer window, giving his club a strong negotiating position to fully capitalise on the interest he is generating across the top echelon of European football.

The breakdown by Sports Witness indicates Bayern Munich and Barcelona are closely monitoring Wirtz’s availability, while “attentive” interest is stemming from England as well.

United are joined by bitter rivals Manchester City and Newcastle in their admiration for the talented midfielder.

Sport, a Spanish outlet, contends Barcelona will be unable to match the “economic conditions” required to compete for Wirtz, however, and are reported to have made the decision to “give up” on the prospect of bringing him to Camp Nou.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich already possess the prodigiously talented Jamal Musiala in a similar position to Wirtz, suggesting the German giants may simply be attempting their usual modus operandi of hoovering up talent from other Bundesliga teams. A price of €85m may prove too costly an investment merely to simply deprive a rival of a star player, however.

Which would leave only interest from England.

The Premier League is far and away the most economically strong in Europe, with all three clubs (United, City and Newcastle) possessing the requisite finances to fund such a move.

United’s interest in Wirtz is long-standing, with reports linking the club with a pursuit as far back as 2021.

Though Wirtz’s strongest position may overlap with Bruno Fernandes, the German is also capable of playing out on the right. Realistically, his potent pairing of technique and invention means he could play anywhere in the front line and still thrive.

Bayer Leverkusen currently sit first in the Bundesliga, with Xabi Alonso’s side drawing plaudits across the continent for their style of play, which is as exciting as it is effective.

Wirtz is operating in a free attacking midfielder role within the nominal 3-4-3 structure Alonso employs. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in his opening ten games, as well as contributing significantly to Leverkusen’s general play.

Given the lack of fluency United have displayed during their abysmal start this season, it’s easy to see why officials at Old Trafford would be keeping a keen eye on the German protégé.

