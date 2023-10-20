Mason Mount defends his start to life at Manchester United despite club’s poor form



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has defended his start to life at Old Trafford amidst the club’s poor form this season.

In the league, United currently sit in tenth position after winning four games and losing as many matches.

It’s even worse in the Champions League, where Erik ten Hag’s men sit bottom of Group A with zero points following their defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Mount, who joined United in the summer for £55million from Chelsea, has made only four appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League and has featured six times across all competitions.

An injury suffered during United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur saw Mount miss multiple games while recovering. During the international break, Southgate revealed that he left the former Chelsea man out of his Three Lions squad as he lacked match fitness.

Mount’s only goal contribution this term was an assist in the Carabao Cup vs. Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, the England international insisted that he has started well at United although he is working hard to do more and help the team deliver better results.

He said, “It has been a very good start. I mean, integrating in the team, understanding the way the manager wants to play. I am learning the players around me, how they play. It takes some time to understand that and get into a flow.”

“I want to improve my performances but I think that will come over time. Also, performances as a group, I think we are getting there and we will keep continuing to work at that.”

Mount was asked about whether wearing the iconic number 7 shirt at United comes with any pressure.

Some of the club’s biggest legends sported the number 7 shirt including Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. A number of ex-players have previously crumbled under the weight of the number’s demands. Typical examples are Alexis Sanchez and Memphis Depay.

The 24-year-old mentioned that while he is fully aware of the pressure of bearing the number 7 jersey, he relishes the challenge and uses it as motivation to become the best version of himself.

Mount added, “I want to perform in it and it is a massive, massive club and an iconic number so it really means a lot to me.”

