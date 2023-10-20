Sheffield United vs Man United predicted XI: Sergio Reguilon and Raphael Varane to shore up the defence



Erik ten Hag will breathe a sigh of relief after getting two key defenders back after the international break.

Sergio Reguilon and Raphael Varane should return to the starting XI to shore up the defence after a makeshift backline played against Brentford.

Amidst the leaking goals, Andre Onana has been backed by the manager and he will keep his place for this game. However, Ten Hag has warned him that he needs to sort himself out soon.

Ahead of him, Varane will come into the team at the expense of Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof should partner him.

Reguilon’s return will also enable Diogo Dalot to shift to his preferred right-back spot, making a back four of Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, and Reguilon.

There is a headache in the midfield with Casemiro ruled out due to injury.

However, Kobbie Mainoo is a wild card to be in the squad after “looking sharp” in an appearance for the first team against Barnsley during the international break.

Undisputed starters in midfield are Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat in the Brazilian’s absence. Mainoo might come off the bench.

Christian Eriksen might have to contend with a bench role again as Amrabat offers more physicality, running, grit and defensive nous than the Dane.

The attack picks itself after Antony’s return to the club. He will take his place on the right wing.

Alongside him will be two heroes of the international break.

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford flourished for Denmark and England respectively and will be relied upon to provide the goals that put the Blades away in this tricky away fixture.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: