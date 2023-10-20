

After an international break which saw many Manchester United stars thrive for their national team, the club duty begins.

United travel to Sheffield to take on Sheffield United in what would usually be a banker for the away side but the away woes of the Red Devils are well known by now.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United prediction is no longer straightforward on the basis of the strengths of the two sides alone.

Here’s an attempt at making sense of this intriguing fixture-

Sheffield United vs Manchester United prediction

If momentum is a thing in football, then the international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for United.

It’s not because they were on a winning run, it’s because it looked like they had their “Eureka” moment which often turns around the season.

Scott McTominay revived the spirit of the old United to stun Brentford in injury time with two late goals and seal a remarkable comeback.

As a result of that break, that feeling of euphoria is dissipated. In its place, is a banana skin away fixture.

On paper, Sheffield United pose no threat but football matches are not played on paper. Their record makes for abysmal reading.

Seven losses and a solitary draw in eight games have them at the basement of the Premier League standings.

However, despite the losses, their performances haven’t really been “shameful”, except, of course, the unexpected 0-8 defeat to Newcastle.

They have given a tough time to teams like Manchester City, Tottenham, and Everton before going down in a hardworking performance.

Against a United side that looks like it’s playing at half capacity away from Old Trafford, the Blades will look at this game as a potential giant-killing on the cards.

United will need to keep Cameron Archer quiet and disrupt the midfield metronomic efforts of Oliver Norwood to gain the upper hand on Sheffield.

Casemiro will be a big miss but if United struggle against the Yorkshire side without him, then they probably would struggle with him as well, such has been the Brazilian’s form so far this season.

Rasmus Hojlund will be expected to provide the goals, and fans will hope that Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes bring back their sparkling international form at club level too.

If that happens, then it is hard to look past United in this fixture. They might not make it easy for themselves if the season so far has been any indication.

However, it would still be a huge upset if United were to lose. A loss in this fixture is the kind of result that leads to an inquest at the club.

