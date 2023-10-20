Sir Jim Ratcliffe plotting to inject new equity into Man United to kickstart his sporting revolution



Sir Jim Ratcliffe could reportedly inject significantly more equity into Manchester United, beyond what he is set to fork out to purchase 25% of the club, in order to fund his sporting revolution.

Following Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s decision to withdraw from the takeover process, the door was left open for Sir Jim to swoop in and win the race to get a piece of United.

The 71-year-old is set to complete a partial investment of up to 25%, although it’s understood a formal announcement could still be many weeks away due to the fact that there are still issues that need to be ironed out.

The INEOS billionaire will also need to possibly be subjected to the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ test.

His proposal is entirely dependent on being granted sporting control.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sir Jim will form part of a three-man committee also consisting of Sir David Brailsford and Joel Glazer.

This committee will have the responsibility of making final decisions regarding the sporting side of United including settling on transfer budgets and sanctioning signings.

According to Ben Jacobs, Sir Jim is plotting to pump in more money than he is required to fork out for control of 25% of United.

These extra funds will fully go to the club.

Jacobs says, “Understand Sir Jim Ratcliffe could potentially inject new equity into Manchester United in order to get more than just 25%.”

“This extra capital, which goes directly into the club, could be used on any project, including stadium development or transfers.”

“There is an agreement in principle on the 25% stake and its valuation, but other aspects, including the A/B structure, are still being negotiated.”

As per Jacobs, “The cleanest structure to put to the board is a hybrid one. Ratcliffe could buy 25% of Glazers B shares (17.25%) and 25% of A shares (7.75%). But things are still being finalised.”

That Sir Jim is already looking ahead and is prepared to put his money where his mouth is will come as welcome news to worried United supporters who were concerned about the prospects of the Glazers remaining on board in some capacity.

