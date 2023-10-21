Bobby Charlton’s family confirm the tragic passing of the Manchester United legend



Bobby Charlton’s family have confirmed the death of the Manchester United legend.

A statement released by Charlton’s family read, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

“His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

United also released a statement of their own confirming the unfortunate news while also honouring their former player.

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.”

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”

The Red Devils’ statement further read, “He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

Sir Bobby came through United’s famous academy ranks and is one of the best products to ever come through the youth system at Carrington.

For the 20-time English champions, Sir Bobby chalked up an impressive 758 appearances during an extremely successful 17-year spell at Old Trafford.

He amassed 249 goals.

At United, Sir Bobby won three league titles, a European Cup and the FA Cup. He was an equally important and indispensable star for England as he was for his club.

For the Three Lions, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 goals.

He was part of the famous England squad that won the World Cup in 1966. United note that after he hung up his boots, the 86-year-old served the club faithfully as a director for 39 years.

Everyone at The Peoples Person wishes to send their condolences to Sir Bobby’s family and loved ones during this most difficult time.

