Confirmed Man United XI vs Sheffield United: Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans start for the Red Devils



Harry Maguire will start for Manchester United at centre back today as the Red Devils travel to Bramall Lane to face bottom of the league, Sheffield United.

It was widely thought that Raphael Varane was fit again after a layoff and that he would take his place alongside Victor Lindelof, but it was not to be.

Varane is fit enough for the bench.

Maguire will be joined by both Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, with the Swede presumably taking one of the full back berths and Diogo Dalot taking the other.

Sergio Reguilon was also expected to be fit but does not feature at all.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat replaces the injured Casemiro and is joined by Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, meaning there is no place for Mason Mount, who is also on the bench.

Antony, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund make up the front three.

Andre Onana is of course in goal.

Varane is joined on the subs bench by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Hannibal, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Mount, Alejandro Garnacho, Facu Pellistri and Anthony Martial.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1715790245214490637?s=20

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo are nearing fitness after long layoffs. There was speculation that Mainoo might make the bench after shining in a behind-closed-doors match during the international break, but he didn’t make it.

Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Casemiro are also on the road to recovery, with Lisandro Martinez probably the longest term absentee left in the physio room.

Kick off at Bramall Lane is at 8pm.