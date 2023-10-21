Crystal Palace would accept a bid from Manchester United for defender Marc Guehi

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis this season has played a huge part in the sloppy start to the season the team have suffered.

Multiple issues at left-back have been coupled with Lisandro Martinez as a long term absentee and the continuous fitness issues of Raphael Varane.

Erik ten Hag was hoping to bolster his options at the center of his defence in the summer and the struggles have proven the Dutchman’s concerns right.

However, United failed to bolster their numbers at centre-back and have suffered the consequences.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was one name on shortlist to improve Ten Hag’s options but United didn’t make a move for the 23-year-old

As reported by Football Insider, the London club would be happy to do business with United but have slapped a whopping £60million price tag on the player’s head.

The defender is under contract at Palace until 2026, leaving them holding the cards in terms of demanding an inflated fee.

Furthermore, United will have to wait until the end of the current season to make their move with Guehi wanting a guarantee of minutes prior to the European Championships next summer.

Guehi has established himself as one of the brightest young centre-halves in the country, forcing his way into the Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

What makes him even more appealing to Ten Hag is his reliability, Guehi missed just one Premier League fixture last term amid 40 total outings across all competitions.

Guehi also impressed in Palace’s shock victory at Old Trafford just a few weeks ago with the England man helping shutout United and secure a 1-0 win.

The Peoples Person previously reported Ten Hag’s desire to secure a top centre-back next year and they now know what it will take to make Guehi their man.

United are back in action after the international break this evening as they travel to struggling Sheffield United in search of their first back-to-back league wins of the season.