Erik ten Hag expects major transfer reassurance with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s tenure looming



Changes are expected at Manchester United when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for 25% of the club is approved by the board.

Personnel changes were reported earlier by The Peoples Person, with the likes of Richard Arnold (CEO) and John Murtough (Director of Football) believed to be under threat.

In the same vein, Erik ten Hag’s job is reported to be safe and the latest news emerging from United’s camp will further strengthen the manager’s position.

The Telegraph reports that Ten Hag expects to retain the veto on transfer signings even when Ratcliffe takes control of sporting matters.

While the business side of things will be held by the Glazers, Ratcliffe reportedly aims to have full sporting control of the club by 2024.

Joel Glazer will sit on a committee with Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford (Director of sports at INEOS) for sporting matters. Therefore, the new regime will outnumber Glazers in making decisions.

Amidst all this, Ten Hag doesn’t expect things to change for him.

Since coming to Old Trafford, the Dutchman has had a major say in all of United’s incomings and outgoings, sometimes to the detriment of the team.

The board has backed him unequivocally, and every incoming is to be approved by both, the board and Ten Hag, before it goes ahead.

Ten Hag hinted that it is a part of his contract which he signed when arriving at the club.

Therefore, he doesn’t “expect” things to change even under a new owner. Ratcliffe reportedly has big plans to strengthen the first-team squad when he takes sporting control.

What Ten Hag’s veto will help with is to avoid a scenario like the one at happened at Chelsea, when Todd Boehly took over and went ballistic with new signings, leading to Chelsea struggling on the pitch due to lack of cohesion.

Fans would be happy if both the manager and the new owner worked in tandem to support each other for the betterment of the club as a whole.

