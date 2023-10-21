Erik ten Hag unhappy with first half performance in 2-1 win over Sheffield United



Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, candidly acknowledged the team’s struggles after a narrow 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Reds, who have experienced a turbulent start to the season, managed to secure all three points, largely thanks to Diogo Dalot’s brilliant strike.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag didn’t shy away from admitting United’s less-than-stellar performance.

“The first half was not the best from our team,” he stated, reflecting the sentiments of many fans who observed a lacklustre display during the first 45 minutes.

Yet, despite the setbacks, the Dutch manager highlighted the resilience and tenacity of his squad, saying, “Happy with the win, we find a way to win.”

Sheffield United proved to be a formidable opponent, pushing United to the brink.

Ten Hag noted this, saying, “We knew before that this would be a tough game.” It required something special to break the deadlock and ensure victory, and it was Dalot’s sensational effort that made the difference. “In the end, we needed a great goal to get the win,” Ten Hag added.

The manager was quick to single out the performance of Harry Maguire, who has faced criticism in recent times.

“Maguire played a very good game, he read the game very well. I’m happy for him,” the United boss commented, showcasing his trust and confidence in the English center-back.

With this victory, the pressure has momentarily eased off United, but challenges await.

The forthcoming Manchester derby looms large on the horizon, as the Reds prepare to face arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag emphasized the weight of expectation on his team, remarking, “We have to fight for it, every game. We have to play our best football every time. We demand the highest standards, and we have to deliver it, every day, every game.”

This win, although narrow, might be the catalyst United needs to turn their season around, and with the derby up next, it’s the perfect opportunity for Ten Hag and his men to make a statement.