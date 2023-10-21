Ex-Man United star Anthony Elanga dazzles for Nottingham Forest in 2-2 draw vs. Luton Town



Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga grabbed two assists for Nottingham Forest in their 2-2 draw against Luton Town.

Forest looked destined to win courtesy of a brace from Chris Wood, but Luton scored twice during the dying embers of the game to secure a share of the points.

Luton’s goals were grabbed by Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo in the 83rd and 92nd minute respectively.

However, it was Elanga who stole the show in what was a scintillating personal display from the former United man.

This summer, Steve Cooper’s side warded off competition from the likes of Everton to secure the services of Elanga for £15m.

He has had a fantastic start to life at the City Ground.

So far this season, Elanga has scored once for his new side.

Against Forest, the 21-year-old had 39 touches of the ball. He won four of the aerial duels he was required to contest against Luton players.

He delved into three ground duels and came out on top twice, proving that despite being a forward, he can still be relied upon to help in shoring up his team’s defensive shape.

He tried to find his target with four of his crossing attempts and was successful on three occasions. Elanga recovered the ball three times.

The Carrington academy graduate made three key passes, in what was a spectacular offensive display from him.

In addition to this, he completed one dribble and created as many big chances.

Certainly, a positive sight for followers of United academy stars, who will be pleased by Elanga’s steady progress in a Forest shirt.

