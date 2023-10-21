Harry Maguire puts in rock-solid defensive performance as Man United beat Sheffield United



Manchester United narrowly beat Sheffield United by two goals to one to win their second successive Premier League game.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot were enough to secure the victory for United, who were at times very uninspiring and looked in danger of suffering yet another defeat.

United had 63% possession to Sheffield United’s 37%.

Erik ten Hag’s men managed five shots on target out of their total of 14 cracks at goal. In comparison, their opponents racked up a total of 12 shots, six of which directly troubled Andre Onana.

United put together 545 passes with a pass accuracy of 80%.

The Blades amassed 331 passes with a success rate of 67%.

During a night when the Red Devils were unconvincing, they have Harry Maguire to thank for helping to keep them in the game.

The former club skipper struck a solid partnership with Jonny Evans and ensured that whatever threat Sheffield United posed, especially in the second half, amounted to nothing.

During the time he was on the pitch, Maguire had 104 touches of the ball.

He also had a pass accuracy of 82% to his name. The England international successfully delivered 76 of the 93 passes he attempted to deliver to his teammates.

Maguire tried to ping the ball long on 17 occasions. The ball reached its destination 13 times.

He was a monster in the air. The 30-year-old won five of the seven aerial challenges he was required to contest in the air.

In addition to this, the centre-back put in three clearances and as many blocks.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Sheffield United: 104 touches

82% pass accuracy

76/93 passes completed

13/17 long balls completed

5/7 aerial duels won

3 clearances

3 blocks Player of the match. Colossal. 😤 pic.twitter.com/RZc9V2Uv05 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 21, 2023

Maguire, who has endured a turbulent time at Old Trafford in recent years, seems to slowly be turning a corner. After the Sheffield United game, he was reportedly serenaded by fan chants after he moved over to applaud them.

#MUFC fans chant for Harry Maguire as he goes to applaud them after final whistle. Maguire played well: made most accurate passes by far (76), including some breaking lines, also won five aerial duels – joint-highest number of any player. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 21, 2023

Perhaps Maguire is turning a corner and could yet convince Erik ten Hag he has a future at United.

