“It’s up to us”: Bruno Fernandes appeals to his teammates amid fan frustration over poor form



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has appealed to his teammates to get their season back on track and pay back supporters who have not wavered in showing their commitment to the club.

Ahead of United’s clash against Sheffield United, Fernandes praised fans for their backing even in the midst of an extremely poor start to the season.

Erik ten Hag’s men have only won four of their opening eight Premier League games. They’ve lost just as many matches.

The situation is even worse in the Champions League, where United sit bottom of Group A with zero points after defeats at the hands of Bayern Munch and Galatasaray.

Just before the international break, United mounted a dramatic late comeback to score two late goals against Brentford to clinch all three points.

Fernandes spoke to club media and declared his ambition that the fightback vs. the Bees will be the catalyst that finally gets the players going this term.

The Portugal international pointed out, “I think everyone now understands that that moment [Brentford comeback] was really big for us. The boost of confidence, as I said before, but we all know it’s normal as fans that sometimes you can get frustrated by the result, by the team, whatever it is.”

“But it’s up to us players to make them happy, to make them enjoy our game, to make them go in to work the next day and be happy because their team won.”

“We understand when it’s not going their way, but I think overall the fans are always behind us, supporting us all through.”

Fernandes added that the team’s aim when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane later tonight is to win convincingly without requiring late heroics from someone.

The playmaker however explained that if needed, he is aware that travelling fans will provide the push to get United over the line.

The skipper further stated, “As everyone knows here at United, ‘Fergie Time’ is always on, so I think the fans have a feeling from last season that we could do that and I think this season we showed again that we can do it, but obviously we want to win the games as soon as possible and not leave it until the last minute.”

