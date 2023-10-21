Man United legends Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney speak to media ahead of Championship clash



Former Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick are set to face each other in the dugout on Saturday when Middlesbrough come up against Birmingham City.

The clash will see the United legends try to outsmart each other in a fixture that most Red Devils supporters will have a keen eye on.

Rooney was recently confirmed as Birmingham’s boss after his predecessor John Eustace was sacked.

United’s record goalscorer will be keen to kickstart his reign on a high note by clinching all three points.

Carrick, on the other hand, started the season poorly with Middlesbrough but witnessed an upturn just before the international break when he led his side to successive wins.

Ahead of the match, Rooney spoke to the press and admitted that he held a conversation with Carrick.

The ex-striker said, “I spoke to Michael last weekend. We are really good friends and so are our children. I played with him for many years and we lifted the FA Cup together as captain and vice-captain.”

“He is a very intelligent person. I spoke to him before he went to Middlesbrough last year, when the opportunity came up. I felt it would be a really good challenge for him and he has done a really good job.”

Rooney added, “When you know you want to go into coaching you start looking at the details of the game a bit more and at United, we’d always be bouncing ideas off each other and asking each other questions.”

Carrick also lauded his former United teammate and wished him good luck as manager of Birmingham City going forward.

As per Carrick, Rooney sacrificed himself for United during their playing days as he was always willing to play in alternative positions to facilitate others in the team.

The Middlesborough boss noted that if Rooney had played up front consistently, he would have certainly scored more goals and become even more of an icon than he currently is.

Carrick further stated, “You never know what opportunities come along but he’s got all the attributes to become a successful manager. He loves the game. He’s got a real football brain and he’s very intelligent. I’m not surprised he’s gone into management.”

