Match Report: Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United



A subpar Manchester United came out on top in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

While the home side appeared to be in the driving seat for much of the opening spell, they placed little pressure onto a composed-looking Man United lineup.

Still, Erik ten Hag had reason to be concerned, given United’s inability to launch any attacking opportunities upon regaining possession of the ball.

On the 10-minute mark, it appeared as if United had finally improved at retaining possession and stringing together passes, however, they continued to lack any firepower up front.

Six minutes later, United earned their first clear chance of the game when Marcus Rashford sprinted down the left wing and cut the ball back to Bruno Fernandes, who laid off the ball to Antony.

Unfortunately, Antony’s low-struck shot was comfortably saved by Sheffield goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

19 minutes in, Andre Onana exhibited confidence between the posts when he came out to save a threatening cross before colliding with teammate Jonny Evans.

Moments later, new Sheffield striker Cameron Archer whipped a far-range shot at goal, forcing a diving save from Onana.

While the deflection went in the direction of another Blades’ attacker, Evans was able to clear the ball out of danger.

Having enjoyed a standout performance against Brentford, Scott McTominay once again produced a piece of magic in an effort to gain Ten Hag’s favour.

Following a dangerous cross from Dalot that went astray, Lindelof was able to recover the ball who laid it off to Fernandes.

The United captain then lobbed the ball to McTominay, who patiently chested the ball down and slammed a right-footed volley past the Blades keeper.

Barely minutes after United took the lead, the Scottish international potentially undid his hard work when gave away a soft penalty due to an unecessary handball.

Onana stood little chance as Olive McBurnie’s hard-struck penalty clipped the upright before going in.

With seven minutes to go until the break, a cross from Antony found Rashford, whose volley fell just inches in front of Hojlund, who narrowly missed out restoring the visitors’ lead.

Four minutes later, Onana saved United from a defensive humiliation when he raced out to block a shot from Archer after the 21 year old raced past both Sofyan Amrabat and Dalot.

In the 44th minute, a reckless challenge from the Blades gifted United a free kick dangerously close to the box, with Fernandes stepping up to take the shot.

While the Portuguese playmaker ingeniously curled the ball over the wall, his effort hit the crossbar, allowing the home team to breathe a deep sigh of relief.

Halfway into the six minutes of added time, Rashford fired a long range effort that was deflected to Hojlund.

While the Danish striker was able to connect well with the ball, a last-ditch save from the Blades’ keeper saw his effort go out for a corner.

As the half-time whistle blew, it became clear that United would need to kick things up a gear if they hoped to take advantage in a match where anything less than three points would be a disappointment.

After the break, the hosts were on high alert, with Oliver Norwood launching a thunderous long-range shot at the United goal which Onana managed to tip over the crossbar just in time.

Eight minutes after the break, the Blades threatened to score yet again as Onana barely managed to parry a shot from Rhian Brewster.

While the ball then fell to James McAtee, the ball bounced over his head, resulting in yet another chance gone to waste.

63 minutes in, Ten Hag opted for a triple change, with Hojlund, goalscorer McTominay, and Antony making way for Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Four minutes later, a revitalized United came close to finding the net when Amrabat’s thunderous shot smashed the right-hand post.

On the 77 minute mark, United found the breakthrough they so desperately sought after when Victor Lindelof threaded his pass through to Dalot, who smashed a sublime shot into the top right corner of the goal.

After picking up a yellow card following a rough challenge on Archer, Evans was taken off for Raphael Varane, who will be looking to reestablish his place in Ten Hag’s starting 11.

With two minutes left of normal time, Rashford made way for Mason Mount, who is still looking to build some form following his return from injury.

Although the Red Devils dominated possession and took 14 shots, a lack of truly threatening attempts on goal as well as a fairly low level of intensity will surely be of concern to Ten Hag as his team squeaked past the recently promoted Sheffield United to hold on for three points.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Amrabat, Maguire, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Dalot, Antony, Evans, McTominay

Subs: Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane

