Match winner Diogo Dalot proved clinical in Manchester United’s narrow win of Sheffield United

Manchester United came away with a narrow 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday night to gain a crucial three points as they look to rebuild their Premier League season.

While Man United maintained 62% possession and took 14 shots, a lack of shot accuracy as well as energy almost saw them throw away what should have been a straightforward win against a newly-promoted side.

Fortunately, right-back Diogo Dalot proved clinical enough to secure the victory for the visitors.

At the back, the Portuguese defender’s impact was minimal.

Dalot made just one clearance and one tackle throughout the match.

He was easily beaten by Sheffield striker Cameron Archer, whose effort would have found the back of the net had it not been for a last-ditch save by Andre Onana.

While Dalot may have only been dribbled past once the entire match, this crucial slip-up could have easily seen United lose out on victory had the outcome been different.

On the attack, however, the 24 year old produced a promising display.

He had 74 touches, the fifth-highest of both teams, while attempting five crosses, two of which found their target.

Dalot also successfully completed two of his five long balls; another area where he will clearly need to improve upon.

Completing just 37 of his 51 passes, Dalot’s 73% pass accuracy is yet another statistic where the Portuguese full-back must improve if he is to remain a permanent member of the starting 11 upon Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s return from injury.

Still, Dalot’s performance was not all bad, as he did manage to complete both of his attempted dribbles.

Undoubtedly, Dalot’s best moment of the night came in the 77th minute, when he got on the end of a Victor Lindelof pass to hammer home the winner for United – his only shot of the game.

Although his overall performance was mixed at best, Dalot yet again proved that he has the ability to show up when his team needs him most – a trait that Ten Hag will surely take into consideration when selecting his squad going forward.

(Stats via Sofascore)