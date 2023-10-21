Mercedes chief Toto Wolff backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to restore Man United to its former glory



Mercedes’ F1 team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has backed Sir Jim Ratcliffe to successfully restore Manchester United to its past glory and bring back success on the pitch.

Following the withdrawal of Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani from the takeover process, the door was left wide open for Sir Jim to swoop in and win the race to invest in United.

The INEOS billionaire is on track to complete a partial 25% investment in United although it’s understood an official announcement is still weeks away.

The expectation is that the 71-year-old will be granted control of the club’s sporting operations. He will form part of a three-man decision-making committee also consisting of INEOS chief Sir David Brailsford and Joel Glazer.

Sir Jim’s move to strike a deal with the Glazers has raised questions and concerns from supporters about his intentions.

Throughout the takeover, which was kickstarted almost 11 months ago, fans have been steadfast in insisting that only a full sale and complete exit of the Glazer family is acceptable.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sir Jim is keen to take charge of the January transfer window in an effort to show fans that his regime will be different from that the Red Devils have become accustomed to under the Glazers.

Speaking ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Toto Wolff was asked about Sir Jim’s investment injection into United.

Sir Jim of course owns a third of the Mercedes F1 team, and so, is a close ally and business partner of Toto Wolff.

The Mercedes executive said, “Jim and his partners, they are first of all complementary. They are huge in terms of profit and decisions being made very quickly, three bullet points on a page and here we go.”

“With Jim, all the bulls*** is cut out and I think that wherever he gets his power and resource and character behind it I think that’s going to be an add-on for any team.”

He added, “He’s a Manchester boy. He has the resources that are needed, the heart in the right place for this team and I’m sure that he can be very creative for Manchester United. With us he’s been a fantastic shareholder and a good sounding board for myself.”

