Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6- A penalty he could do nothing about but was still an upgrade over his usual below-par performances. Made some good saves to keep Sheffield at bay.

Diogo Dalot 7- All was forgiven in a shaky overall performance as he thumped one in from outside the box which was an unstoppable shot and ended up being the winner.

Harry Maguire 6 – Was composed in defence apart from some nervous moments but looks to have settled into his role in the team now. Upgrades still to be had at the position but fine for now.

Jonny Evans 7- Looked the best of the four defenders as he marshalled the defence to the best of his abilities and used his left foot for some good diagonals. It’s been a successful turnaround in reputation as fans will hope his injury is not too serious.

Victor Lindelof 5- Another chastening night at left-back. Sergio Reguilon’s return can’t come soon enough so he can be put out of his misery. Makes Rashford’s job more difficult as he’s not natural at overlapping.

Sofyan Amrabat 5 – A plodding display from the usually energetic Moroccan as the midfield got bypassed too easily on a few occasions. Almost scored with a scorcher from outside the box but was denied by the crossbar.

Scott McTominay 4- Scored the goal with his trademark instinctive finish but conceded a penalty after the ball hit his hand. Safe in possession but United need much more from their midfielders.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Played a lot of passes that came to nothing but ended up with an assist from one that did. Nearly restored United’s advantage with a free kick that struck the post. Never goes into hiding even when things aren’t going his way.

Antony 3- Another anonymous display and he will soon become an £85 million problem if he keeps this up. Was willing to track back but that’s about it. Hooked off at the hour mark.

Marcus Rashford 6- Was willing to try things to get past Sheffield’s stubborn defence but the same old problem of decision-making persists with him and stops him from taking the jump from “good” to “world-class”.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Almost got his maiden Premier League goal after Rashford’s shot turned into his path but got denied by a good save. Makes good runs and busts his gut to get at the end of balls. He’ll come good when the team starts creating.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen 7- The passing becomes quick, crisp, and purposeful when he’s on the pitch. Surely knocking on the door for a first-team place now.

Anthony Martial 6- Showed improved hold-up play than he usually does but still looks like a clear downgrade on Hojlund.

Alejandro Garnacho 7- Provided thrust and initiative to a laboured attack with his energetic and incisive runs.

Raphael Varane 6- Came on for injured Evans to shore up the defence.

Mason Mount 6- Not much impact.