Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani turns attention to Tottenham after Man United withdrawal



Manchester United’s destiny is close to being decided in terms of ownership with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for 25% of the club expected to be approved.

That has left his rival bidder, Sheikh Jassim, in the wake as he withdrew his bid due to Glazers’ “unrealistic” valuation.

However, the ripple effects of this decision could be felt in the Premier League for years.

The Mirror reports that the Qatari national could reinvigorate his interest in Tottenham Hotspur after his attempts to acquire United ended in failure.

It is an entangled web of geopolitics and interpersonal relationships which could lead to this development.

During United’s bidding process, it was reported that Sheikh Jassim was taking advice from PSG owner Nasser al-Khelaifi. It blurred the lines of state and individual ownership but added a unique angle to the process.

That is because the PSG owner had earlier been seen with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy with a view to a potential minority investment in the London club.

With Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia firmly embedding themselves in the English football fabric with Manchester City and Newcastle respectively, Qatar has been wanting to get a foothold for a while.

United were the prized asset but with that off the table, the Al-Khelaifi connection could be the route which Sheikh Jassim takes to invest in United’s rivals instead.

Ange Postecoglou is doing a wonderful job at the club and with a new stadium, the conclusion of Harry Kane’s transfer saga, and an exciting crop of players, the club is poised for takeoff under ambitious ownership.

Time will tell if the move goes through and what effect, if any, will it have for United.

However, for now, the United takeover process could have changed the whole dynamic of English football.

