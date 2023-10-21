The one statistic which puts Bobby Charlton’s legend status into perspective



Tributes are pouring in as the news of Bobby Charlton passing away has rocked the footballing world.

The Manchester United legend was 86 at the time of his death and with that, Denis Law remains the only standing member of United’s “Holy Trinity” consisting of Law, Charlton, and George Best.

While Charlton’s legend status is undisputed in the pantheons of United greats, there is a statistic which puts into perspective how big of a legend he is in football in general.

To this day, Charlton remains one of just nine players in football history who have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League (then Champions Cup), and the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi joined this esteemed list of legends when he won the World Cup in Qatar last summer but Sir Bobby Charlton remains the first ever to do it.

He was the architect of England’s 1966 World Cup victory, their only World Cup to date. Charlton scored three goals and was the key sun along which every player moved in that side.

He was awarded the Ballon d’Or the same year for his efforts with the English side.

The highest achievement at club level would arrive two years later in United’s finest hour after the Munich air tragedy.

The “Busby Babes” won the European Champions Cup (now the Champions League) just a decade after the spine of the team was lost in the tragedy in 1958.

Sir Bobby Charlton remained the shining light of Manchester United in its darkest times and then led the club to its brightest glories.

He was later joined in this list by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Rossi, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho, among others but not only did Charlton do it first, he pretty much “completed” football in the shortest time of all.

It took him just three years to win these three accolades.

The person has passed away, but such were his accomplishments that his name is indestructible.

