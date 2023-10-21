“They caught us by surprise”: Harry Maguire reacts after Man United’s 2-1 win vs. Sheffield United



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that he and his teammates had to dig in deep and quickly adapt to Sheffield United’s changed game plan and tactical approach.

Maguire spoke to the press after United ran out 2-1 winners against the Blades at Bramall Lane.

The Red Devils’ goals were grabbed by Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot, whose screamer in the second half ultimately sealed the victory for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Central to United’s triumph against Sheffield United was Maguire.

The England international was rock solid at the back, where he partnered Jonny Evans for the second successive Premier League game in a row.

After the match, he spoke to Sky Sports and said, “They [Sheffield United] caught us by surprise with the formation they were playing but I felt we adapted. We hit the woodwork, I know we can play better than we did tonight, but it is an important win.”

Maguire also paid tribute to United legend Sir Bobby Charlton whose death was confirmed by his family just hours before the 20-time English champions faced Sheffield United.

Maguire hailed Sir Bobby as an ever-present individual who diligently played his part in helping the team achieve its ambitions and driving the club to new heights.

The 30-year-old told Sky, “First and foremost it is a really sad day. We obviously found out this afternoon and preparing for a game it hit us hard. Sir Bobby came into the dressing room a lot and he lit the place up. He is an absolute legend of the club.”

“We are delighted to win the game but this is more than football and our thoughts are with his family.”

Maguire added, “He’d always come in if we won or lost but his presence was really felt in the dressing room. You’d always see him around the club. We will miss him, the world will miss him.”

"It wasn't a perfect performance but it's an important win" 🙌 Harry Maguire reacts after receiving Player of the Match in Man United's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United 👇 pic.twitter.com/1Q19CkSSDy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

"The world will miss him" ❤️ A touching tribute from Harry Maguire after the sad passing of England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. pic.twitter.com/TYWRTGTZw2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

Up next for United is a crucial Champions League clash vs. Copenhagen on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

Maguire will be hoping that his display against Sheffield United earns him a spot in Ten Hag’s starting lineup.

