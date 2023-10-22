AC Milan slap €40m price tag on “complete” star Tijjani Reijnders as Man United circle



AC Milan will demand nothing less than €40m from interested parties like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for their late bloomer, Tijjani Reijnders.

Reijnders only joined Milan from AZ Alkmaar in the summer for around €20 million but is already attracting admiration from some of Europe’s heavyweights.

Since his move to the San Siro, Reijnders has wasted no time in making himself at home.

The player has made 10 appearances across the league and Champions League for Milan. While he has yet to score a goal for the Rossoneri, he has one assist to his name.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, United and PSG are attentive to Reijnders’ displays for Stefano Pioli’s side and are weighing up the possibility of materialising their interest.

Apparently, the 25-year-old “can tempt” many teams, especially Erik ten Hag’s side, who are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements even after the summer signing of Mason Mount and the loan acquisition of Sofyan Amrabat.

Calciomercato describe Reijnders as a “complete player” who has already “won the hearts” of Milan fans in an extremely short spell.

“Reijnders, given his excellent performances and how much he was paid by Milan in the summer, currently has a valuation of around 40 million euros, high but not too much considering the age of the player.”

The Dutch star especially excels in the defensive aspects of the game, although he can also contribute offensively to a decent degree.

A Zwolle native, Reijnders spent most of his formative years in his hometown, developing at WVF Zwolle before joining PEC Zwolle in 2007. A four-year spell with FC Twente followed before making a return to PEC Zwolle in 2011.

It was at AZ Alkmaar that Reijnders made his name and grew in prominence, prompting Milan to snatch him up.

That United are closely looking at him if Calciomercato are to be believed, is indicative of the Netherlands international’s progress and the heights he can reach.

