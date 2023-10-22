Erik ten Hag sent scouting party to watch Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly sent scouts to watch Real Sociedad duo Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo during their side’s Saturday clash against Mallorca.

Sociedad ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a second-half goal from Brais Mendez.

Zubimendi was named in the starting XI by Imanol Alguacil, while Kubo had to be content with a place on the bench.

This is not the first time United have been linked to both players.

During the summer, Zubimendi was on the Red Devils’ radar, but a move to Old Trafford never materialized. It was indicated that the only way to pry him from Sociedad’s hands was by paying his release clause.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted United’s interest in Kubo amidst Ten Hag’s ongoing row with Jadon Sancho.

Kubo was tipped as a possible replacement for Sancho, who is looking increasingly to exit the club when the winter transfer window opens.

FootballTransfers has given an update on United’s pursuit of the two Sociedad stars and revealed that Ten Hag has sanctioned a scouting mission to track them.

“Erik Ten Hag sent Manchester United scouts out to Spain on Saturday to watch Real Sociedad stars Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo,” the outlet said.

“In the side’s la Liga match against Mallorca this afternoon, the head coach had sent out figures to keep a close eye on the game – with eyes on both players, sources have informed us.”

It’s understood that the United boss views the defensive midfield position as an area of priority that needs to be addressed by way of tapping into the market.

There are doubts about Casemiro’s long-term future due to his drastic decline this season and the fact that he is ageing.

At the moment, the Brazilian is injured.

Ten Hag is of the opinion that Zubimendi can adequately provide cover for Casemiro.

Kubo’s main point of attraction lies in the 22-year-old’s versatility which makes him able to play on either wing. It’s important to note that Real Madrid, who sold Kubo to Sociedad, retain a portion of the Japanese star’s playing rights.

