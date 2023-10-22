Jadon Sancho is “finished” at Manchester United even if he apologises to Erik ten Hag



Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career is over, even if the player were to perform a dramatic U-turn and issue an apology to Erik ten Hag, according to a new report.

Sancho was banished from the senior squad and banned from accessing all first-team areas after he effectively branded Ten Hag a liar on social media.

On September 3, Ten Hag told the media that Sancho was axed from the matchday squad that faced Arsenal due to his poor training performances.

In response, the player released a strongly-worded statement on social media refuting his manager’s remarks.

Sancho also accused Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat. When asked to apologise, the England international refused, hence his axing from the team.

The 23-year-old has been training with the youngsters and will only be re-integrated into the senior set-up if he publicly apologises to the United boss and his coaching staff. Sancho meanwhile remains adamant that he did nothing wrong.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the winger’s close confidants have unsuccessfully tried to appeal to him and convince him to atone for his mistakes, but Sancho has so far proved resistant.

It’s looking increasingly likely that a solution is not forthcoming and already, it has been suggested that a January exit for the forward is on the cards, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus interested in his services.

According to The Mirror, it’s now almost certain that Sancho will not play for United again while Ten Hag is at the helm.

Simon Mullock reveals, “Jadon Sancho is finished at Manchester United – even if the £73 million winger swallows his pride by apologising to Erik ten Hag.

“The Dutchman feels that his relationship with Sancho is now beyond repair – and that the club must negotiate an exit strategy for the player in January.”

“United are hoping that a move to Saudi Arabia can be resurrected after they failed with a move to sell Sancho to Al-Ettifaq by insisting that any loan deal included a £45million obligation to buy.‌”

The Red Devils are firmly aware that they will face difficulties in their efforts to recoup most of what they paid for Sancho in the summer of 2021.

Mullock adds that if Sancho moves on a loan basis, United would be forced to cover some of his mega wages.

Ten Hag views Sancho’s rebellion as “a significant test of his authority” and will not waver on his ambition to enhance standards at United.

