Match report: Everton Women 0-5 Manchester United Women



Manchester United Women beat Everton away 5-0 in the WSL, pushing them up to third in the table as they bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat in Paris.

Miyazawa won the ball back early on after Rivière’s long ball was cut out by the Everton defence.

Less than five minutes in, Malard had a brilliant chance blocked by the head of Finnigan. Malard tried to attack the rebound but Brosnan claimed it, plucking it out of the sky.

Moments later Miyazawa had a chance but it landed on the roof of the net. The away side was growing in confidence.

Jayde Riviere had had a shaky start to her United career but she was the Reds’ brightest spark in the opening stages of this fixture, causing havoc down the right for the Everton defence.

She forced a corner for United and Zelem delivered, it was initially cleared but only as far as Le Tissier who headed it back in towards Malard who headed past Brosnan in the 14th minute.

Moments later and with United keeping the pressure on, Parris almost made it two but her header was just wide.

For all Rivière’s good work, it was almost undone as she was easily pushed off the ball and Wheeler got away from her. Her cross went past everyone and was whipped in again from the right but Galli headed wide.

The hosts were growing into this game and enjoying a good spell of possession themselves.

35 minutes in, there was a chance for Everton as Bennison forced Earps to palm her shot from range over the crossbar.

Three minutes later Sorensen had a chance as United gave the ball away in a dangerous area. Earps got down low to push it out for a corner.

Just before halftime, United tried to double their lead as Blundell and Parris combined well but Parris’ smart header was saved well by Brosnan.

United came out seeking to extend their lead and there was a chance. Malard was on the edge of the area. She was the first to the ball. She turned and took the shot but couldn’t get the power behind it and it was an easy catch for Brosnan.

Three minutes later, Ella Toone’s curling shot was just a little too high as she looked for the top corner.

United extended their lead in the 58th minute. Zelem delivered a lovely long ball into the six-yard box and Parris was there to head home. Brosnan got fingertips to it but not enough to keep it out.

Still United kept pushing but there were tired legs in the visiting team.

The addition of Rachel Williams brought a new spark to United and she got the Reds third just as Everton were trying to build something.

Parris was pressuring the Everton defence and won it back on the byline, passing it to Williams in the six-yard box. Brosnan looked to save initially but Williams made sure it went over the line as the Toffees keeper spilled.

Everton seemed to give up after that and Williams got her second in the 85th minute. It was another poachers goal which is what United had been lacking in the first few weeks of the season.

Miyazawa wanted to get on the scoresheet deep into injury time but Brosnan made a great save to deny the World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Less than a minute later though, Parris got her second of the match after a perfect pass from Guerrero allowed her to control it with her chest before chipping it over the keeper.

There was a late corner for Everton which would be the last action of the game. United dealt with it well to keep their first clean sheet of the season.

Team: Earps, Blundell (Evans 74), Turner, Le Tissier, Riviere, Zelem, Toone (Guerrero 83), Miyazawa, Garcia, Parris (Naalsund 93), Malard (Williams 73)

