Rory McIlroy announces intention to buy stake in Manchester United



Manchester United’s takeover process finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel last week when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy 25% of the club was reported as being close to approval.

The board are expected to ratify it soon and Sir Jim hopes to have sporting control of the club by 2024.

Meanwhile, another boyhood United fan has thrown his hat in the ring for possibly investing in the club.

Legendary golfer Rory McIlroy has revealed that his prized sporting investment, the one he wants the most, is a stake in United, however, tiny it might be.

‘”I would have loved to have taken 0.00001 per cent of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe bought in. If another opportunity comes my way I will look at it,” he said at the USA Grand Prix.

However, he was quick to put the brakes on any immediate speculation, saying it is “not something that has come across our table as of yet”.

McIlroy remains undeterred though, and has already started on the path of sports stars investing in teams.

He was recently a part of a consortium which invested £175 million in F1 team Alpine.

He even said that the boyhood United fan in him didn’t allow him to take up the opportunity to invest in one of the club’s fiercest rivals.

“There are a few golfers – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – invested with the 49ers Group, who own a slice of Leeds. They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I said as a Man United fan I cannot go anywhere near that!” he said.

This reaffirms United’s status as one of the most prized assets in world football as celebrity fans are frothing at the mouth to get in on the act.

It is also the reason why Glazers weren’t willing to part ways with it completely but at least Sir Jim knows now that if he ever wants to expand the consortium, he isn’t running out of options!

