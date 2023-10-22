Sacha Boey the “favourite name” on Man United’s list as scouts are sent to watch Galatasaray star



Manchester United have reportedly joined a number of Premier League clubs closely tracking Sacha Boey with a view to possibly signing the player.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted United’s interest in Boey.

It was said that the Red Devils were set to intensify their efforts to sign the Galatasaray defender, who was the subject of a rejected summer bid from Arsenal.

Fotospor have given an update and indicated that United are not the only party keen on landing Boey.

Brighton, Burnley and of course Arsenal, are also admirers of the 23-year-old.

It’s understood that ahead of Galatasaray’s game against Besiktas on Saturday, United have sent scouts to watch Boey and compile reports on his performance.

Fotosport explain that while there is a strong chance there are other stars of interest to the United scouts, Boey is the “favourite name” on their list.

Representatives from Spanish, French and Italian clubs are also expected to be in attendance for the high-stakes Super Lig clash at RAMS Park.

So far this season, Boey has scored one goal in 16 appearances. His performances have alerted big clubs in Europe who are constantly on the hunt for the best upcoming talent.

The Frenchman’s main point of attraction lies in his versatility.

In addition to playing as a right-back, Boey can operate in the right-wing back role and if required, can slot in at central defence.

United have struggled with multiple injuries to key members of the club’s backline and it makes sense that they are looking for clever solutions such as Boey.

