Sir Jim Ratcliffe earmarks Graham Potter as possible Erik ten Hag replacement if change is needed



Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly consider former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter for the Manchester United managerial job if the decision is made to get rid of Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has overseen a nightmare start to the season. United have lost four of their opening nine Premier League games, although they have now won two in a row after the recent victory against Sheffield United.

It’s even worse in the Champions League, where United sit bottom of Group A with zero points after two clashes vs. Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sir Jim is a fan of Ten Hag and admires the job done by the Dutch coach.

It was indicated that INEOS are aware of the difficulties that have hindered the team this season including the takeover process and injuries to key stars.

It’s understood that Ten Hag is also keen to work with Sir Jim who shares his vision to enhance standards at Old Trafford.

However, The Sun divulges that there is still a remote chance that a managerial change could be made when Sir Jim officially completes his partial investment into United.

Should this happen, Potter would be a strong favourite to take over the reigns at Old Trafford.

“Graham Potter is waiting on Napoli to make an official move — but keeping an ear out for Manchester United to call. The Serie A champs want to speak to Potter about becoming their new boss, with Antonio Conte also in the running.”

” Potter is also a possible candidate for United when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team takes charge if the Red Devils’ owners-in-waiting decide to get rid of Erik ten Hag. Ratcliffe’s sidekick, Sir Dave Brailsford — who is set to be the football face of the takeover — is a Potter fan and wanted him at French side Nice.”

United would be taking a big risk by appointing Potter, who failed as Chelsea manager after successful tenures at Swansea and Brighton.

He departed Stamford Bridge with the lowest points-per-game return of any previous coach to take charge of the Blues. He lost 11 of the 31 games he oversaw.

It’s important to note that Potter was probably not aided by the big-spending Todd Boehly, but his time with the London outfit was simply a disaster.

