Tributes continue to pour in for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton



Tributes from the football world and beyond have continued to pour in, in remembrance of Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Yesterday, news broke that Sir Bobby had tragically lost his life at the age of 86.

His family confirmed in a statement that he had died, prompting an outpouring of condolences and messages of support.

Before United’s game against Sheffield United, club captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath at Bramall Lane for the World Cup, European Cup and Ballon d’Or winner.

After the final whistle, the likes of Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire spoke to the press and dedicated the win vs. the Blades to Sir Bobby.

Former and current United players who have all previously interacted with Sir Bobby took to social media to publicly honour the departed icon.

David Beckham wrote, “It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966.”

“A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero… Today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United & England, it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented. Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma, their daughters and grandchildren. Rest in Peace Sir Bobby. Today our hearts are heavy.”

Steve Bruce, Denis Law, Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand are other ex-professionals who expressed their sadness at the unfortunate news.

Eric Cantona remarked, “Rest in Peace, dear Sir Bobby Charlton. One of the best of all time.”

United players were laid in paying their tributes by Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Casemiro put out a statement that read, “European Cup winner, World Cup winner, Ballon d’Or winner and one of the greatest Manchester United players of all time. Lifting the European Cup of 1968 with the Red Devils was an absolute milestone for the legendary history of our club. Rest In Peace, Sir Bobby Charlton.”

Varane wrote, “My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton today. We as players at this special club stand on the shoulders of giants every day, and Sir Bobby was the biggest of them all. His impact will live on for generations to come.”

A testament to the man and his legacy, he was eulogised by other key personnel in the football world such as Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, former England star Sir Geoff Hurst, Gareth Southgate, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.

Prince William who also serves as the president of the Football Association noted the 86-year-old’s “true greatness” and indicated that his remarkable contributions to the English game will never be forgotten.

