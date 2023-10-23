Dutch legend Ruud Gullit blasts selfish Man United players for ignoring Rasmus Hojlund



Dutch and Chelsea legend Ruud Gullit has slammed Manchester United players for not sufficiently supporting Rasmus Hojlund.

While he has been prolific in the Champions League where he has netted three times, Hojlund is still waiting to register his first goal in the Premier League.

The Dane has come close on a number of occasions and it’s only a matter of time until he finds the back of the net in England’s top flight.

In most games, Hojlund has cut a lonely figure up front. He has had to feed on scraps due to the extremely small number of clear-cut opportunities that have been created for him.

Against Sheffield United on Saturday, the 20-year-old got into some good positions but his teammates could not find him.

He was taken off in the 63rd minute and replaced by Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag cited the need to keep Hojlund “sharp” ahead of key upcoming fixtures as the primary reason for the substitution.

Gullit spoke to Premier League Productions (via The Metro) and accused the United players of not doing enough to provide Hojlund with enough chances.

“I still think you have to get your striker on the scoresheet because if he gets on the scoresheet he gets confidence, then also the rest are looking for him all the time,” he said.

“They don’t look for him as much and he’s in areas where you can have a look at him. You see too many players too eager to score themselves, they’re coming inside, they want to hit the target all the time.”

This “coming inside” phrase suggests that Gullit is particularly aiming his criticism at United’s wingers, including Antony and Marcus Rashford.

“I played with [Marco] Van Basten, I always thought if I give it to him it’s a goal, if I hit it then it could be a goal. I’d rather give it to him because it’s a definite goal,” he explained.

The 61-year-old added, “You know strikers, they’re selfish, they need to score goals. If he’s happy in the team that makes a huge difference for the rest.”

