Erik ten Hag says Sergio Reguilon should return against FC Copenhagen



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he hopes to have players back from injury for tomorrow night’s Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed:

“Yes we hope [to have players back]. I said it also last Friday, Sergio [Reguilon], he got ill for Saturday, but he was fit, he trained all week last week.

“Yesterday he was for a part back in training and today he will train again and we’ll have to assess whether he’s game ready tomorrow.”

Ten Hag was joined at the presser by Diogo Dalot and the manager praised the full-back for the way he paid tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

“We are professionals. You can’t ban emotions, but use the emotions in the right way.

“Diogo did very good, last Saturday, and he scored a goal in the memory of Bobby Charlton. I saw a goal from him, I think it was at Wembley, from distance, like Diogo did, so he used it in that way.”

Asked about Rasmus Hojlund’s progress, Ten Hag said:

“First of all, we have to work on our routines. He was not so long, he misses pre-season, he misses the first four games but I think from the moment he came in he gave the team a lot.

“But when the routines, when the combinations, when the co-operation will be better, that moment will give him more time to make better decisions and score more goals.

“I’m confident for him and for Marcus Rashford, when we do as a team what we have to do, they will be always in scoring positions, and then it’s about finishing.

“When you analyse all the games so far, you have seen it. They are in scoring positions.”

Ten Hag was also asked why Christian Eriksen was not starting games for United.

“You see he takes part in every game,” the boss responded.

“You see his importance when he’s on the pitch. He has a big influence on our team, by creating. It’s a great player, a brilliant player and he’s very important for our squad.”

As for Hojlund, the boss said “you know it’s a special game for him [to play against FC Copenhagen]. He grew up there at this club, you know he will be highly motivated.”

He also said he has considered playing the Dane alongside Anthony Martial because Martial “is also able to play from the side”.