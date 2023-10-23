Former Louis van Gaal favourite Cameron Borthwick-Jackson now struggling for playing time in Poland

Former Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is struggling for playing time with Polish club Slask Wroclaw after his career fell apart following his promising start to life at Old Trafford.

What makes the 26 year old’s fall from grace even more tragic is the fact that former Man United manager Louis van Gaal regarded him as a top rising talent in 2015 as he seemed poised to make his career breakthrough at Old Trafford.

Having graduated from United’s youth academy, Borthwick-Jackson quickly made it into Van Gaal’s radar in 2015 at a time when the Dutch manager was in need of more depth at the back.

“I have seen him once or twice and I have been impressed by him,” Van Gaal revealed, elaborating, “I needed a left full-back because Marcos Rojo had played a few games in a row, so I have to take into account that it might be too much.”

“I put Cameron in the line-up without any fear, and I have to say he did very well,” Van Gaal concluded, as per The Guardian.

The youngster also helped to fill in for first-choice left-back Luke Shaw, who was then recovering from a broken leg.

Borthwick-Jackson made his Man United debut in 2015 during a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

After impressing in his cameo, the then-teenager played in nine more league matches, contributing one assist in a 3-0 win over Stoke City. (Transfermarkt)

He also made his Champions League debut, playing 47 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Wolfsburg while appearing in three FA Cup matches for United.

Despite impressing in his debut season, Borthwick-Jackson fell down the pecking order as the club’s regular starters returned from injury, being loaned out to Wolverhampton Wanderers shortly after.

Upon returning from his uneventful loan, the English full-back was loaned out once again a few months later to Leeds United, where his career took a more drastic downward turn.

At Leeds, Borthwick-Jackson made just one Championship appearance and was heavily criticised for his performance in an embarrassing 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Newport County.

This disappointing spell was followed by loan moves to Scunthorpe United, Tranmere Rovers, and Oldham Athletic, the latter of which signed him permanently on a free transfer.

Unfortunately, this is the case of a talented full-back with a decent crossing ability who never managed to reach the top of his game, as once he failed to make an impact at Oldham, he was sent to Burton Albion on another free transfer.

Borthwick-Jackson was signed by Polish club Slask Wroclaw this summer and has made just one, two-minute appearance in the Ekstraklasa off the bench to date this season.