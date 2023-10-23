Liverpool set to step up Goncalo Inacio pursuit in bid to hijack Manchester United’s deal



Liverpool are poised to step up their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio, who is also firmly on Manchester United’s radar.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month revealed that United will have to ward off significant competition from Liverpool to land Inacio.

This season, Erik ten Hag has had to contend with multiple injuries to key members of his side’s defensive department.

Raphael Varane has been in and out of the team with different physical setbacks. Lisandro Martinez is currently recovering from a long-term injury and is not expected to return to action until the turn of the year.

Compound this with the absences of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and it’s easy to see why United have provisionally planned for defensive reinforcements.

Inacio would be an incredible addition to the ranks at Old Trafford.

He has chalked up 129 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, where he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Inacio’s strengths lie in his calmness and ability to effectively play out from the back.

He is also a physical defender who uses his strength well to outdo attackers. He is pre-dominantly left-footed.

If United are intent on signing the 22-year-old, they must remain alive to his situation, with Liverpool on track to materialize their admiration for him.

The Mirror reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side have sent scouts to watch the defender who is seen as the perfect long-term replacement to the ageing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

“Liverpool are also stepping up their long-term interest in Inacio. Last week, the Merseyside club sent scouts to monitor the defender playing for Portugal against Bosnia,” the outlet reports.

Inacio is represented by Miguel Pinho – the same agent who handles Bruno Fernandes’ affairs and negotiated the midfielder’s switch to United.

The Mirror adds that any possible transfer for Inacio to England will have to happen during the summer of 2024.

At the moment, neither the player’s camp nor Sporting Lisbon are keen on sealing a January move.

