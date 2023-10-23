Man City promise to take action against section of fans for “offensive” Sir Bobby Charlton chants



Manchester City have vowed to take strict action against a section of their supporters who were singing offensive chants following the death of Manchester United and England icon Sir Bobby Charlton.

On Saturday, news broke that Sir Bobby had passed away at the age of 86.

His demise prompted the outpouring of tributes both from within United and from the larger football world, outlining just how big of a legacy the World Cup, European Cup and Ballon d’Or winner had left.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola was among the people who sent their messages of condolences to Sir Bobby’s family and his loved ones.

During the Premier League champions’ game against Brighton, offensive chants were heard in parts of the Etihad Stadium.

In response, Man City issued a statement condemning such actions while also vowing to bring punitive actions against those culpable.

Their statement read, “Manchester City FC are extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby Charlton in some of the concourses of Etihad Stadium during half-time of yesterday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.”

“The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United.”

“On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.”

“Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter.”

“We continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders.”

United will host their neighbours at Old Trafford on October 29, in a high-stakes Manchester derby clash.

